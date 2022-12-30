Contenido creado por José Luis Calvete
Agenda deportiva: Fútbol europeo, rugby y básquetbol para cerrar 2022 y abrir 2023

Las ligas de Inglaterra, Francia y España, el Top-14 francés y la NBA sobresalen en la grilla de sábado y domingo.

30.12.2022 20:04

Lectura: 2'

2022-12-30T20:04:00-03:00
FútbolUy. Seguinos en Twitter @futbolportaluy

SÁBADO 31

00:00 NBA Golden State Warriors-Portland Trail Blazers (League Pass)

00:00 NBA Sacramento Kings-Utah Jazz (League Pass)

09:00 NHL Carolina Hurricanes-Florida Panthers (ESPN Extra)

09:30 PREMIER LEAGUE Wolverhampton-Manchester United (ESPN)

10:00 LIGA DE ESPAÑA Barcelona-Espanyol (DirecTV 610)

10:50 RUGBY FRANCÉS Bayonne vs. Toulon (ESPN 3)

12:00 PREMIER LEAGUE Newcastle United-Leeds United (ESPN)

12:00 PREMIER LEAGUE Bournemouth-Crystal Palace (Star +)

12:00 PREMIER LEAGUE Fulham-Southampton (Star +)

12:00 PREMIER LEAGUE Manchester City-Everton (Star +)

12:15 LIGA DE ESPAÑA Real Sociedad-Osasuna (DirecTV 612)

12:15 LIGA DE ESPAÑA Villarreal-Valencia (DirecTV 610)

12:50 RUGBY FRANCÉS Castres vs. Racing 92 (Star +)

14:30 PREMIER LEAGUE Brighton-Arsenal (ESPN)

17:00 NBA Indiana Pacers-LA Clippers (League Pass)

18:00 FÚTBOL AMERICANO UNIVERSITARIO Michigan-TCU (ESPN 2)

21:00 NBA Charlotte Hornets-Brooklyn Nets (League Pass)

21:00 NBA Chicago Bulls-Cleveland Cavaliers (League Pass)

21:00 NBA Houston Rockets-New York Knicks (League Pass)

21:00 NBA San Antonio Spurs-Dallas Mavericks (League Pass)

22:00 NBA Memphis Grizzlies-New Orleans Pelicans (League Pass)

22:00 NBA Minnesota Timberwolves-Detroit Pistons (League Pass)

22:00 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder-Philadelphia 76ers (League Pass)

22:00 FÚTBOL AMERICANO UNIVERSITARIO Georgia-Ohio (ESPN 2)

23:00 NBA Utah Jazz-Miami Heat (League Pass)

DOMINGO 1

09:00 CHAMPIONSHIP INGLÉS Blackburn Rovers-Cardiff City (Star +)

11:00 PREMIER LEAGUE Tottenham Hotspur-Aston Villa (ESPN)

11:00 LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA Mónaco-Brest (Star +)

12:00 CHAMPIONSHIP INGLÉS Blackpool-Sunderland (Star +)

13:00 LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA Olympique Lyon-Clermont (Star +)

13:30 PREMIER LEAGUE Nottingham Forest-Chelsea (ESPN)

16:45 LIGUE 1 DE FRANCIA Lens-PSG (ESPN)

16:50 RUGBY FRANCÉS Clermont-Toulouse (Star +)

22:00 NBA Denver Nuggets-Boston Celtics (League Pass)

22:00 NBA Memphis Grizzlies-Sacramento Kings (League Pass)

22:00 NBA Milwaukee Bucks-Washington Wizards (League Pass)

22:00 RALLY DAKAR Resumen día 1 (Star +)

22:00 NFL LA Chargers vs. LA Rams (ESPN 2)

22:00 WWE RAW (Star +)

